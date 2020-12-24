First of all, on behalf of the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, I would like to wish all of our readers a most blessed Christmas. I have been thinking about what it took for Mary to agree to bring Jesus into the world.
In my high school class, there were 12 girls and 6 boys. One year, it happened that one of the girls was no longer there. Then word started going around that she was pregnant. Every class reunion I’ve gone to since then, after 10 years, 25 years, even after 50 years, she never came back for them. Why? In those days, when a person became pregnant before marriage, it was a cause of great shame. That’s why she never returned. Another case was that of Elizabeth Sharp, who disappeared in Utah because a man abducted her and was holding her hostage only a few miles from her family home. Yet she never tried to escape, or somehow let her family know what was happening to her. Why? – because of shame. She reports in her book that she never went back because she felt she had been defiled by the man.
So when we think about this story of Mary, we might go to a place in our minds where we know that she would have thought about it being shameful to appear pregnant before her marriage to Joseph. Mary is saying yes to that shame. She knew that it would not only be a cause of shame for her family, but also for Joseph’s family who arranged this marriage in good faith. Mary lived in a small town where everyone would know about her pregnancy and she would be shamed because of it.
How was it possible for this to happen to Mary? She lived a sheltered life and was safe in her home when suddenly this intruder, Gabriel, comes to her. I think it wasn’t so quick and simple. Perhaps the angel talked with her for hours about all the implications and made sure that she understood that she was saying yes to all the shame that would be associated with her pregnancy. And Joseph too would need to fully understand the shame that would come to him. They both needed to understand all the possibilities and consequences. This was a totally extraordinary thing for a young woman to choose. She knew the shame of it, and yet she said yes. The poet Madeleine L’Engle says, “Had Mary been filled with reason, there’d have been no room for the child.” It was not reasonable for her to choose shame. Mary didn’t say “yes” because “yes” was reasonable.
In most cases, reason is a good thing. Today, we are faced with a health crisis that demands that we listen to scientific reasons why we should choose to do certain things like masking and distancing that are reasonable to protect ourselves and others. When we choose to ignore reasonable options in this type of case, we become vulnerable and a threat to others.
But the situation for Mary is not this type of reason. Mary decided to ignore reason and accept the shameful outcome of her choice. So how do we know the difference of when it is appropriate, which way to go, when it is right to follow reason or when to ignore it? The answer is whether it is from God and would fulfill God’s will in us. The most important thing is that our decision is always about the other and the greater good. Mary didn’t say yes because she thought that what she wanted was most important but because God is more important. Mary made a decision for all of humankind, and through her God came to save us. This is the greatest reason in the world.
