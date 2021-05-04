The Atchison County Kansas Genealogy Society members and guests met April 6, at the Atchison Library.
The 2021 budget for the year was approved.
Members voted to retain all elected officers: President Mryna McConnaughey; Vice-president Cora Chambers; Secretary Linda Miller; Treasurer Roxanne Tosterud; Librarian Donna Grippin; Historian Jan Falk and Publicity Officer – Cindy Hoverson.
Larry Faulkner, an Abraham Lincoln historian, read letters written to President Lincoln and the respective written replies via his staff.
Members viewed a display of albums and books compiled throughout the past year.
The plan is to have a meeting on May 4 at the Atchison Library with Cindy Hoverson as the host.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.