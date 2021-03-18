Christians refer to the “light of Christ that is to shine in our hearts.” It is a light that is to shine here and now, and it will also shine in the afterlife. What is the dictionary definition of light? It is “the natural agent that stimulates sight and makes things visible.” The sun would be an example of this, of something that provides light.
What is being made visible when Jesus is referred to as the light of the world? There are many things we could say about this, but I am going to focus on two aspects of it. The first is that Jesus is about light, and about bringing people to the light, so he did not come to condemn. He does not want to condemn anyone; he just wants to offer us light and all we need is to just turn towards the light. The second thing I thought of, then, was that we receive God’s light when we turn towards it. When we turn towards it, we learn how to live in light.
Of the many people who have turned towards the light, I would like to share the story of two of them who exemplify light in the world. The first is Albert Bourla, the head of the Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company. He is a Greek businessman who is Jewish. In an interview, he told the story of his parents, who were among the fifty thousand Jews living in Greece at the time of World War II. Of those 50,000, the Nazis massacred 40,000 of them. Bourla’s mother and father were captured and his mother actually got to the point where she was in line with a group of other women to go before a firing squad to be shot. Just as she was preparing to die, someone told the soldiers that there was something that had to be cleaned, so they pulled her out of the line to be the one to do what they needed, and she survived.
Bourla says that, when he was growing up, his parents would talk about their experience. They would say to him, “And look, now we have you and you are wonderful!” They had a way of always moving beyond what had happened to them and reaching out towards the world. Bourla said that he made a commitment to always look beyond himself. Now he sees his company’s vaccine as something that must go to every country, not just his own: to both Israel and Germany, to both the United States and to very poor countries. His attitude and his actions are a true example of the light of God, a light that shines on everyone and includes all of them in its glow.
I am also reminded of one of our sisters, Sister Cyprian Vondras, who died recently at the age of 100. There was a quote on our worship aid last Sunday from theologian Dianne Bergant. She said, “The ground of our being is God’s love. When suffering comes, we are the ones who decide whether it will simply burden us or transform us.” We make our own decisions whether we will walk in the light or walk in the darkness. Sister Cyprian was an example of someone who always walked in the light. On her 100th birthday, she came into the monastery dining room and greeted the sisters joyfully with this, “I can’t see; I can’t hear, I can’t walk but I’m 100!” That is an example of someone who is always turned towards the light, no matter what happens to them. That is the call to each of us as people of faith.
