Humanities Kansas logo

Humanities Kansas

 Humanities Kansas

The Atchison Library will offer a three-part book discussion series October through November exploring the theme Ghost Stories. Members of the community are invited to attend the free programs, which will take place at the Atchison Library, 401 Kansas Ave.

The series is sponsored by Humanities Kansas, a nonprofit cultural organization, as part of its Talk About Literature in Kansas program. HK is furnishing the books and discussion leaders for the Atchison TALK series. For more information about HK, visit www.humanitieskansas.org.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.