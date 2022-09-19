The Atchison Library will offer a three-part book discussion series October through November exploring the theme Ghost Stories. Members of the community are invited to attend the free programs, which will take place at the Atchison Library, 401 Kansas Ave.
The series is sponsored by Humanities Kansas, a nonprofit cultural organization, as part of its Talk About Literature in Kansas program. HK is furnishing the books and discussion leaders for the Atchison TALK series. For more information about HK, visit www.humanitieskansas.org.
The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct 6th, at 6:00 p.m. Dennis Etzel will lead a discussion of “The Graveyard Book” by Neil Gaiman.
Ghost stories arouse the same emotion that draws us to mystery fiction: the desire to solve the problem of the past. People tell stories to try to explain what death is, where loved ones go, why the good suffer. The books in this series represent some classic explanations.
The series continues with “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirly Jaclson on Oct 18th, and “The Woman in Black” by Susan Hill on November 3rd.
To check out books and for more information about the reading series, contact the Atchison Library at 913-367-1902, atchisonlibrary.org, or visit us on Facebook.
