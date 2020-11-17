American Legion members recently presented Tom Mangimelli an award for more than 25 years of distinguished service for the Sons of American Legion. First District Commander Dan Wentling was in attendance for the ceremony on Oct. 31 at the American Legion Post 6in Atchison. Mangimelli is an Atchison business entrepreneur as owner of an Atchison-based construction company.
Post Commander Randy Phillips and Commander Darren Gilliland, Atchison’s Sons of the American Legion presented Mangimelli the award.
