LANCASTER -- The Lancaster Community members are planning to host a Community Blood Center life-saving blood drive in June.
Lancaster area individuals are invited to donate blood between the hours of 1-6 p.m. Monday, June 20 at Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas Street. Potential donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and use Group Code: 7Q. For additional details, contact Wendy Eisele at 816-351-1128.
The CBC is the primary provider of blood and blood components to more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in the Greater Kansas City region.
In the Greater Kansas City area, one in three people will need blood at some point in the life and nearly one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion. About 600 donations are needed everyday to meet hospital demands. Because of a limited shelf life it is necessary to replenish the blood supplies.
Potential donors can make a difference within the 60 minutes it takes to donate one pint of blood and "Save a Life,Right Here, Right Now" in your community.
For more information regarding CBC donor centers and mobile blood drives, or how to set up you own drive, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.
Founded in 1958, the CBC provides more than 90 percent of the blood used by hospitals throughout the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area including eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Annually about 200,000 blood products to more than 60 area hospitals. Daily, the CBC relies volunteer donors to meet the lifesaving gifts of blood to deliver safe, high quality products to meet transfusion needs for routine care and emergencies. The CBC is a Division of New York Blood Center, Inc. For more information, visit savealifenow.org. Connect with CBC and New York Blood Center Enterprises on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.
Compiled by Mary Meyers
Atchison Globe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.