The Lancaster Community Blood Drive will be here before we know it.
It is set for 2-6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6. The drive will be held at 301 Kansas St.,, Lancaster City Hall.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code: 7Q.
If you have any questions or would like someone to make an appointment for you, call (913) 874-5191. Leave me a message.
Appointments are preferred - Walk-ins welcome if capacity permits.
Someone from the Community Blood Center will be at the door to take temperatures, ask questions and performing other duties. They will be sanitizing between donors and all precautions will be taken.
Please help to "Save a Life."
