The Kansas Highway Patrol will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies in partnership with the Seat Belts are For Everyone program for a two-week seat belt enforcement beginning Monday, Feb. 20 to Friday, March 5. Troopers will focus on drivers and passengers in and around elementary and middle schools.

SAFE is a locally sustained program administered by students at the high school they attend. The focus is on reducing deaths and injuries on Kansas roadways. Currently in Kansas, 120 high schools participate in the SAFE program.