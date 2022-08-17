The Kansas Highway Patrol will join local and state law enforcement agencies from August 20th through Labor Day, September 5th, to help decrease the number of impaired motorists on the state’s roadways.

The Patrol will participate in the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program,  You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign. Thanks to funding provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Patrol will have additional coverage available during this period to help ensure that motorists reach their destinations safely.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.