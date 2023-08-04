Forty-one family members in were in attendance to celebrate the 44th annual Joseph B. and Marie Ball Keimig reunion in Lancaster.
The granddaughters of Joseph and Marie Keimig host the reunion June 25 at the Lancaster City Building.
After the noon potluck dinner, the family members visited, took some photos and held a short meeting.
The oldest member present was Mike Shauhnessy. Anna Jo Lackey, daughter of Brian and Kim Lackey was youngest family member present. Carrie Breneiser and her family from Boerne, Texas traveled the farthest distance to attend the reunion.
David and Rae Lackey was the only couple to have celebrated a 50th wedding anniversary. They celebrated their anniversary on March 30th.
There was one wedding since the last reunion, William Millenbruch, son of Dale and Helen Millenbruch married Shelley Fritz on Sept. 10, 2022.
There were three births reported:
> Elsa Marie Ostertag, daughter of Russell and Sheylin Ostertag, bornt June 28, 2022. Elsa's grandparents are Vonda and Guy Ostertag; Bill and Becky Falk are her great grandparents.
> Wynston Myles Wichman was born Aug. 24, 2022. Elsa's parents are Ashley and Garrett Wichman; her grandmother is Amy Keimig Wycoff, great grandparents are Joe and Mary Beth Keimig.
> Cayde Andrew Self was born June 17 in Rapid City, South Dakota, Her parents are Clarity and Jake Self. Grandfather is Michael Shaughnessy and Kay and Mike Shaughnessy are great grandparents.
Three Thinking of You cards were signed and sent to Ruthann Keimig, Linda Polen and Jeanette Stromgren.
Next year's reunion will be held Sunday, June 23, 2024, the fourth Sunday of the month. The Joe and Marie Kemig's granddaughters are planning to host the 45th reunion.
