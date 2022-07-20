The descendants of Joseph B. and Marie Ball Keimig met June 26 at the Lancaster City building for a reunion. The reunion was hosted by the granddaughters of Joseph and Marie Keimig. There were 33 family members and one guest in attendance. Attendees visited and took pictures before and after the noon potluck.
At the start of a short meeting minutes were read from the last gathering. New births were reported; Henry Matthew Ostertag, son of Russell and Sheylin Ostertag, was born Nov. 8, 2019. Henry is the grandson of Vonda and Guy Ostertag, great-grandparents are Bill and Becky Falk; and Stella May Townsend was born Nov. 20, 2020. Stella is the daughter of Cliff and Stephanie Townsend. Her grandparents are Dana and Rich Adams, and Carol Breneiser is her great-grandmother.
Several weddings were celebrated: Ashley Keimig married Garrett Wichman on March 9, 2019. Ashley is the daughter of Amy Keimig Wycoff and granddaughter of Joe and Mary Beth Keimig; Patrick Eckert married Rachel Warrin on Feb. 22, 2022; Chris Eckert married Michelle Homer on March 12, 2011. Both Patrick and Chris are the sons of Joanne Eckert.
Two 25th wedding anniversaries were recognized: Mike and Deatta Lackey who celebrated on June 8, 2021 and Dana and Rich Adams celebrated on June 15, 2021.
Three deaths were recorded: Dale Millenbruch passed away Aug. 9, 2021; Wayne Keimig passed away Aug. 28, 2021; and Robert (Rob) Elias passed away May 14, 2022.
Henry Matthew Ostertag, the son of Russell and Sheylin Osterag, was the youngest family member present. Henry Joe Falk was the oldest person in attendance.
Colt Forney, Nova Scotia, Canada, traveled the greatest distance to attend the reunion.
The next reunion will be Sunday, June 25, 2023. The reunion is scheduled for the fourth Sunday of the month. The Joseph and Marie Keimigs' granddaughters will again host the reunion.
