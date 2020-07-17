The Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica announced they are taking measures to keep their sisters safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following is a statement from the Sisters on their Facebook page:
“Because we have many elderly sisters, some with chronic health issues, Mount St. Scholastica is taking the following measures to prevent our sisters and employees from becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus that is spreading throughout the world:
Effective immediately and continuing through the end of July, no visitors may come to the monastery or Dooley Center.
All programs at Sophia Spirituality Center have been canceled through the end of July.
No masses will be held at the monastery for the present; the sisters will have a communion service on Sundays; these will not be open to the public. We will notify you when this changes.
Sisters have been asked not to travel outside the Atchison area except for medical reasons.
We are sorry to take such drastic measures, but protecting the health of our sisters is our first responsibility as a community. We want to keep our guests safe as well. We will keep you updated on any changes to the policy. Please pray for us, as we pray daily for you.”
