In his rule, St. Benedict, the founder of our religious order, repeats a saying from earlier monastic writers that we should “keep death daily before our eyes.”
I have often wondered if the gospel parable of the ten virgins was one of the inspirations for this concept. In the twenty-fifth chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells the story of ten young women, perhaps bridesmaids or processional torchbearers, who were waiting for the arrival of the bridegroom for a wedding feast. Each is standing along the way with her lantern in her hand. Five of them were wise and brought extra oil for their lamps. Five were foolish and did not properly prepare. As the night wore on and the bridegroom had not yet arrived, the foolish ones ran out of oil and asked the others if they could have some of their oil. The wise ones refused and told them to go buy their own. While they were gone, the bridegroom arrived and everyone went in to the celebration. By the time they returned, the gate had been closed and the foolish ones were left out of the banquet. “Keep awake therefore,” Jesus warns, “for you know neither the day nor the hour.”
I believe that St. Benedict truly believed that heaven was like the banquet in this story. To remember every day that we are going to die is that daily preparation for the coming of the Lord that one writer has described as like a dress rehearsal for when we will actually meet the bridegroom depicted in the gospel. And so, when that day comes, we will be ready and will be extremely filled with joy.
I must admit that this gospel is not one of which I have been very fond, and it has usually made me feel uncomfortable. It has always bothered me that the five wise virgins did not share their oil with the others. It just did not seem right to me that they would not help the others. But then I started reading some commentaries on this gospel and I began to understand it more broadly. The oil in their lamps is really a symbol of the inner light that is in a person. The five wise virgins came with that inner light well developed as a result of their daily living, their “dress rehearsal” that focused them and prepared them for the coming of the Lord.
Their daily living was the way in which they got ready for the feast. They lived in a way that celebrated God’s faithfulness to them and their faithfulness to God in all of their life. So, of course, the women could not give that light to another person because it was a light that shone inside of them. It is not something that can be shared as one would share the oil for an ordinary lamp. It is a light that only comes to each one of us individually when we are seeking wisdom and being open to God working in us day by day. That is how we can begin to have and to grow that light, and we cannot just give our inner light to another person because it is something that is developing and shining inside of us. That inner light is there because of our personal, persistent, daily preparation for the coming of the Lord. In that way, our lamp will always be lit for God whenever God comes for us, since we do not know the day or the hour when we will be called to enter into the banquet.
