MANHATTAN, — The Kansas Department of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension will offer virtual workshops February 6-10, 2023, to assist farmers’ market vendors and managers, and also for those wanting to sell food products directly to consumers. The workshop series includes five online Lunch and Learn sessions.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen an increase in people’s enthusiasm for locally sourced food, and these workshops will address common questions and concerns for farmers and small businesses who are embracing these opportunities to reach local consumers,” said Londa Nwadike, food safety specialist with KSRE and the University of Missouri. “It’s also important for farmers to understand certain legal, safety and financial parameters before choosing to sell either directly to the consumer or at a farmers’ market.” In 2022, more than 95 farmers’ markets were registered with KDA’s Central Registration of Farmers’ Markets.

