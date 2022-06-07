ATCHISON – President Chuck Swinford announced the hiring of Karin Behrnes, as Vice President and Loan Officer of Exchange Bank & Trust in Effingham. Effingham is Behrnes’ hometown, graduating from Atchison County High School, in 1996. Behrnes stated,
“I am very excited to join Exchange Bank,” Behrenes said.
Behrnes has been in banking since 2000. She began her career working as a teller at Bank Midwest, in Atchison Kansas, then worked for the Bank of Lancaster for 13 years, and most recently for Bank of Blue Valley, in Atchison. Behrnes will be Exchange Bank’s branch manager and lending officer. She will be able to help customers with all types of loans, including home, automobile and agricultural.
“Karin comes highly qualified with her experience in banking and will be a wonderful addition to our staff at our Effingham branch,” Swinford said. “She brings an enthusiastic attitude, and we are very happy to have Karin join us.”
Karin and her husband, Chris, have two children, Maci and Caden. She enjoys spending time with her family and riding horses. She and her husband raise sheep on their Rural Atchison County farm.
