The Kansas Water Office’s Missouri Regional Advisory Committee will meet in April to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, April 22 at the USD 409 Board of Education Office in the community room, located at 626 Commercial Street in person or via Zoom.
The RAC agenda includes a presentation from Bill Becker from Transport 360 about the use of the Missouri River to move commodities and an update on the State Water Plan.
The agenda and meeting materials will be available at www.kwo.ks.gov or copies by request by calling 785-296-3185, or toll-free at 888-KAN-WATER, 526-9283.
If accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, please notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, Kansas 66611-1249, or call 785-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.
