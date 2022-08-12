TOPEKA – It is a familiar sight in smaller Kansas communities throughout the state: vibrant downtown districts whose allure is somewhat diminished by one or two vacant or dilapidated buildings. In many cases, a major barrier to making these structures useful again is the high cost of renovation.

Last fall, the Kansas Department of Commerce launched a new community revitalization program, the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL), to address the issue. With HEAL, the state assists building owners with matching grants to cover eligible expenses as historic properties are revitalized. HEAL was made possible through a collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation, which has been dedicated to strengthening rural communities since 2007.

