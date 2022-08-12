TOPEKA – It is a familiar sight in smaller Kansas communities throughout the state: vibrant downtown districts whose allure is somewhat diminished by one or two vacant or dilapidated buildings. In many cases, a major barrier to making these structures useful again is the high cost of renovation.
Last fall, the Kansas Department of Commerce launched a new community revitalization program, the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL), to address the issue. With HEAL, the state assists building owners with matching grants to cover eligible expenses as historic properties are revitalized. HEAL was made possible through a collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation, which has been dedicated to strengthening rural communities since 2007.
Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced on July 26 the inaugural HEAL grant recipients. Slightly more than $1.8 million in matching grants will be awarded to help 32 projects across the state.
“The goal of the HEAL is to rescue downtown buildings and restore them as productive spaces for business and community use,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary Toland said. “Seeing our downtown districts turned into more attractive and vibrant places to live and work, along with creating new jobs and services for Kansans, is key to our state’s prosperity.”
Grants are divided into two funding categories, Emergency and Regular, for cities with fewer than 50,000 residents. The program is designed to transform buildings for new or expanding businesses, housing, arts and culture, civic engagement, childcare or entrepreneurship – and once again become economic drivers in the community.
“Vibrant downtown areas are important to the future prospects of smaller communities, so it was not a difficult decision for us to join the Department of Commerce and its partners in funding HEAL grants,” said Lindsey Patterson Smith, President of the Patterson Family Foundation. “HEAL grants give architecturally significant buildings a new lease on life, so they can continue to play vital roles in their communities.”
A total of 220 applications were received for Regular HEAL grants. Twenty-two projects from across the state are receiving $1,294,715 in matching grant funds.
One of the awardees is the Atchison Riverfront Brewery Project in Atchison. The Brewery Project was awarded a $65,000 matching Regular HEAL grant.
Emergency HEAL was established to make strategic investments in underutilized, dilapidated or buildings in danger of collapse. Twenty-four applications were received for this category. Out of the 24 applicants to apply for the grant funding, a total of 10 projects are receiving $585,000 in matching grant funds.
About the Patterson Family Foundation
Where you come from says a lot about you. But what you do says even more. The Patterson Family Foundation is a family-led foundation extending the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson to improve the rural communities we come from through healthcare, education, economic opportunity, and beyond. Learn more about the Patterson Family Foundation and how it can help your community at https://pattersonfamilyfoundation.org/
