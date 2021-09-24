The annual Kane reunion for the descendants of Owen and Catherine (Owens) Kane families is Sunday, Oct. 10 at St. Patrick's Church School Hall, in rural Atchison. Masks are required. The meal is at noon with iced tea, lemonade and coffee provided. Please bring a covered dish or dessert. It is optional to bring inexpensive items for bingo games.
The Gene Kane family and Mike Swendson are hosting the reunion this year.
