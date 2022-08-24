Junior Guild sponsors annual Oktoberfest

Members of the Atchison Junior Guild are planning their annual Octoberfest event for Saturday, Oct. 1 downtown Atchison.  

 File photo

Atchison Junior Guild met Wednesday, Aug. 17 to make plans for the groups annual Octoberfest scheduled for the first Saturday in October.

The 2022 event will be Saturday, Oct.1 in downtown Atchison.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.