Oktoberfest 2019

After a spate of heavy rain, crowds throng the Commercial Street Mall during Junior Guild Oktoberfest 2019.

 Globe file photo

The Junior Guild Organization has announced that Oktoberfest – set for the first Saturday of October in the Atchison downtown mall for the past 25 years – has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The event will resume as normal in 2021.

