The Atchison Junior Guild members met Aug.11 to discuss plans for the Annual Octoberfest Fest. The October Fest is planned for Saturday, Oct. 2 in downtown Atchison, contingent on the COVID-19 situation. The plans include vendors, crafts, booths, food and lots of entertainment.
The Junior Guild members welcomed two new members in the current year, Mary Catherine Vollmer and Jessica Seate.
More publicity will be forthcoming about the October Fest and any rules and restrictions at that time that might apply to COVID-19.
