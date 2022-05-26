Organizers are planning to resume the 2-day Atchison Juneteenth Celebration this year. The dates for the annual 2022 event are Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 at the L.F. M. Park.
The Atchison Juneteenth Committee members are cordially inviting congregations from area churches to come and attend the nondenominational worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 12 at L.F.M. Park. L.F.M. Park is located Seventh and L streets in Atchison.
Juneteenth organizers consider it to be an honor to have the various congregations gather and attend the service.
Pastor Orlando Rivera, Leavenworth, will serve as the guest minister for the special nondenominational service.
Event hosts will be serving a meal after the service, and are looking forward to the community coming together again, and rejoicing in the Lord.
Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, after the Civil War when Union Army soldiers enforced the Emancipation Proclamation at the last city in the South where slavery was permitted. The proclamation declared all slaves in Confederate states to be “thenceforward and forever free.”
Chairwoman Nicole Thomas, Co-chairwoman La’Queta Cluke and Assistant Secretary Phyllis Downing are among the organizers for the upcoming annual Juneteenth celebration.
