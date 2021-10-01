October begins another 4-H year and families with children are encouraged to check out the benefits. 4-H is for young people across Atchison county and across Kansas who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills in partnerships with caring adults.
There are many reasons why parents should choose 4-H when looking at the options available for young people. We like to remind Atchison county folks that October is the start of another 4-H year and we invite families to join now. Also, remember that 4-H is not just for kids in the country. Wherever you live, there is a 4-H group in your area.
One reason to consider 4-H is that it empowers young people to learn new skills and knowledge by working and learning with caring adults. Another is that 4-H is fun for young people and families while teaching invaluable life skills in safe, accessible and welcoming places.
4-H permits young people ages 7 to 18 to choose and explore from 30 projects, at their own pace and to their desired depth. 4-H uses “hands on” methods that are the most proven learning strategies.
While many programs offered for young people are entertaining, 4-H is much more. 4-H supports the family and community in developing the whole young person: Head (intellect), Heart (compassion, empathy, spirit, service-to-others), Hands (work ethic and industry), and Health (physical, mental, social).
There are many good reasons to become involved in an organization that has such a proven record. Do contact the extension office by calling 913-833-5450 to receive details about 4-H. The website with information is atchison.k-state.edu.
County extension council
The local Extension program is guided by the Extension Council comprised of Program Development Committees (PDC) for the four program areas: Agriculture/Natural Resources, Family & Consumer Sciences, 4-H Youth Development and Community Development. The members of these committees are elected according to the Kansas Extension Council law.
The Extension Council represents the citizens of Atchison County, Kansas. They are the “voice” of the community, giving the agents feedback and guidance on local programs. The Council is made up of business people, community leaders, farmers, home makers, teachers, and others who have an interest in Extension.
If you would be interested in serving on the Extension Council, please contact an Extension staff member or any of the current Council members for more information. You will need to complete the Consent to Nominate form and return it to the Extension Office.
Farm Scene
Atchison county farmers have been busy with harvest and making good progress with the drier weather. Harvest started with corn and now attention is on soybeans also as they rapidly mature.
Speaking of harvest, I do want to remind Atchison county farmers of the possibility of entering the soybean yield contest. In addition to entering the yield contest, soybean farmers may also enter the quality contest. A sample of seed from the harvested field will be analyzed for protein and oil content and a value will then be calculated. An entry must be at least a five acre tract from a field or an entire field can be harvested and submitted.
Also, do be safe during harvest. Keep machinery in proper repair. Take periodical breaks during the long hours of the day.
