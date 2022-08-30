Blue Origin inaugural space traveler, Wally Funk, second from right, would often carry the New Mexico state flag as she participates with youngsters in the Parade of Flags tradition at the International Forest of Friendship.
All children in Atchison are invited to carry a flag in the annual celebration of the International Forest of Friendship's Parade of Flags and welcome the presence of Jamaica.
A new country is being added to the Forest as Jamaica's flag will lead the annual Parade this year.
Jamaica joins 50 states and 35 other countries where there are chapters located of the Ninety-Nines, the world-wide organization comprised of women pilots. The flags represent the Ninety-Nines' motto of "world friendship through flying"
The annual parade event returns at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept.17 to the Forest of Friendship, located adjacent to Warnock Lake grounds.
Event Coordinator Diane Liebsch, a Forest of Friendship Board member, said boys and girls are welcome to participate in the Parade of Flags. Youngsters who have carried flags in previous years will likely detect a noticeable change.
Liebsch said brand new this year are 8-foot, light-weight flag poles that will make it easier for younger children to carry the flags.
Children who would like to participate in the flag parade will need to register beginning at 8:45 a.m. at the front entrance of the Forest, pick up your map and your special patch. To reserve a special state or country flag email your request to Liebsch at dianeliebsch@gmail.com.
Liebsch said after the Parade of Flags, children's activities will be ongoing until 11:15 a.m. throughout the Forest. Liebsch encourages youngsters to try Flag Mana this year and lots of other flight-theme activities.
