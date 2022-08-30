Wally parade

Blue Origin inaugural space traveler, Wally Funk, second from right, would often carry the New Mexico state flag as she participates with youngsters in the Parade of Flags tradition at the International Forest of Friendship.

 File photo | Atchison Globe

All children in Atchison are invited to carry a flag in the annual celebration of the International Forest of Friendship's Parade of Flags and welcome the presence of Jamaica.

A new country is being added to the Forest as Jamaica's flag will lead the annual Parade this year.

