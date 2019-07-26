Shiloh Baptist Church will formally welcome a religious leader in ceremonies set for this Sunday.
The Rev. Michael Kelley Sr. and his wife, Gladys Kelley, are to be installed at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the church, 1311 North Seventh St. Pastor Otha “Dude” Kelley of the New Vision Worship Center will appear as a guest.
Events will be preceded by a 10:45 a.m. morning service conducted by Minister Michael Kelley II. For more information, call the church at 913-367-2292.
