In last week’s column, I wrote about the Book of Psalms in the Old Testament and how it gives us a sampler of the different ways in which we speak to and about God. It’s often a challenge to find something new and useful to write about every week so, since the psalms are a subject I know and love, I thought it wouldn’t hurt to keep talking about them in greater detail.
The easiest category to explore is the psalms that are happy and positive. Some of them are wonderful examples of pure praise. The composers who sang them for the Jewish people wanted them to simply call to mind the incredible works of God’s creation. “How great is your name in all the earth!” says Psalm 8. It describes many of the wonders of the earth, like the moon and stars, the flocks of the fields, the birds and fish. Then the writer steps back for a moment of even greater wonder: “What are humans that you have kept us in mind, mortals that you care for them? Yet you have made us little less than gods … made us rulers over all the works of your hands.”
If this is not a truth worth giving all glory and praise to God, nothing is. Other psalms also describe the majesty of God in creation. There are vivid lines about mountains and fields “clothed with flocks” (Psalm 65), the sun making its way across the sky “like an athlete eager to run the race” (Psalm 19), badgers in rock holes and huge sea creatures frolicking in the water (Psalm 104). In fact, Psalm 104 is a great example of a psalm of praise. It is filled with delightful images of God “clothed with splendor and majesty … wrapped in light as in a garment” setting the world in motion. The psalm goes on to describe the wonders of creation like mountains, seas, thunder and rain, and then the amazing creatures that fill them. One gets the sense of a God both all-powerful and playful, filling every corner of the universe with works of infinite imagination.
The psalms also celebrate the ongoing creative work that belongs to God’s creatures. “Children are a gift from God,” says Psalm 127, and Psalm 144 speaks of “sons like sturdy saplings and daughters like graceful columns” around one’s table. Psalm 133 speaks of the delight when people live together in unity and peace being like oil or dew pouring down to refresh.
The psalms celebrate the enormous gift of creation, but they never forget that it is all a gift from God. While we are often eager to bring God our trials and tribulations, sometimes we forget the importance of our prayers of praise and gratitude. Any time we look upon a beautiful natural wonder, or even gaze upon our own family and friends, we should be bursting with our own psalms of praise. Everything, every day, should be acknowledged in the same kind of gratitude with which the psalmist describes it: “When you send your Spirit, they are created, and you renew the face of the earth.”
Seeing life in this context of praise and gratitude is the way we make our return to God for all we have received. If all creation has been placed under our feet, then we have a tremendous responsibility to give praise through responsible use. Think about how you would feel when you give a child some food or toy and then the child treats it carelessly or wastes it. While God gives everything to us in love, and still loves us in spite of our failings, let us give praise through gratitude and good stewardship every day.
