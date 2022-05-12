Most Christians are familiar with the story of St. Paul, who was a rabid persecutor of the Christians until he had an encounter on the road with a mysterious light and voice. It is highly unlikely that any of us would experience a conversion like that of St. Paul. We use the word "conversion" in many more mundane ways. We convert centimeters to inches or our couch converts to a bed. Some of us have even converted from one branch of Christianity to another. But rare indeed is the kind of knock-you-off-your-feet, struck-blind total conversion that Paul claims to have had. It is hard to believe that he was not already having second thoughts about his treatment of the Christians as he witnessed their way of life and their commitment to the teachings of Jesus. It is hard to believe that such a thinking man was not analyzing this movement within Judaism and trying to weigh its truth before that moment of revelation.
A moment of conversion is, indeed, often the culmination of a series of moments of which we may or may not even be aware. At that moment when we are finally struck with the heartfelt desire for a major change, it generally does not come as a bolt out of the blue, even when it may feel that way. Perhaps there has been some life-altering event or crisis. Perhaps we have become painfully aware of a deep failing or emotional issue but just have not been able to address it. Although we may say, "Suddenly it just hit me," we have actually been laying the groundwork well before that significant moment that we recall as the turning point. "Turning" is, of course, the English translation of the Latin word "conversio." We mark, we celebrate, that turning point: our baptism was our conversion to the faith community. People talk about turning their lives over to Jesus. For Benedictines, on our profession day, we proclaim our "conversion to the monastic way of life." These moments give us a marker by which we can commemorate that turning point but then we have to keep going and turning and turning.
I once attended a revival-type event at an evangelical Christian assembly where people were celebrating "the day they accepted Jesus as savior." In the hymn "I Saw the Light" they would sing, "It was on a Tuesday (or whatever day), I saw the light," and those who were "saved" on that day of the week would stand. I don't know that in my life I could name one day on which all the salvation happened for me, except perhaps my baptismal day and I don't think that as a baby I was making a definitive choice. We may easily forget that on the day Paul saw the light, he was struck blind (which would certainly be memorable!). But this is only the beginning of his conversion, when he no longer sees the world as before; it is not the culmination of conversion. At that point, he could do nothing for himself and had to be led. It was only through a process of prayer, seeking guidance and being taught this new way that he could continue to turn and be turned.
When his sight was restored, in this new light, he could see what the voice had said in that conversion moment: that Jesus was present in anyone who is persecuted, oppressed, abused, scorned. It may not make for a great song lyric, but we need to sing not just "I saw the light" but "I still see the light and will keep seeing the light wherever I turn, every day."
