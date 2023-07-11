Hundreds attend Trinity Lutheran Bible School Trinity Lutheran Church Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Jul 11, 2023 Jul 11, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email About 200 kiddos aged 3 through eighth grade take time in June for a group photo during Vacation Bible School at Trinity Lutheran. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trinity Lutheran Church hosted their annual summer Vacation Bible School in June.The Bible School was for children aged 3 to older youngsters through the eighth grade.The theme this year was "Keepers of the Kingdom" with a study of the armor of Glod found in Ephesians 6.About 200 children participated in a week of crafts, games, snacks, music and Bible lessons that culminated in a Friday evening program and meal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Utah high court scrutinizes process that sliced state's most Democrat-heavy county into 4 districts AP-Scorecard IA Omaha/Valley NE Zone Forecast How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday7/11/2023 AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:42 p.m. EDT MO Memphis TN Zone Forecast Justices teach when the Supreme Court isn't in session. It can double as an all-expenses-paid trip Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSinclair, Larry L. 1970-2023Campbell, Joseph D. 1975-2023Police Report, week of Friday, July 7, 2023Atchison woman's arrest arises from alleged child endangermentForthcoming Change in Top Administrative Position at Maur Hill-Mount Academy AnnouncedClemens, Gerald R. 1949-2023Sheriff Report, week of July 7, 2023Helmick, Charles W. 1942-2023Phoenix Board closes out school year, ready start anewAtchison Juneteenth garners state wide recognition Images Videos CommentedMadden, Gerald J. 1937-2023 (2) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
