We continue to learn more about the protective role that regular physical activity plays in prevention and management of almost all chronic diseases, including cancer.
Exercise can help reduce your risk of certain cancers and can improve the effectiveness of treatment and quality of life for those who have cancer.
Following the recommendations provide by the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans (health.gov/our-work/physical-activity) can contribute to the prevention of bladder, breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, stomach, and uterine cancer. Exercise can also help improve survival rates for people with breast, colon, and prostate cancer.
For those with cancer and receiving treatment, moderate exercise can help reduce side effects of treatment, like fatigue, and provide better quality of life. Physical activity recommendations, for those who have cancer, include 30 minutes of moderate activity 3 times a week (90 minutes total) and some strengthening exercises 2 to 3 times a week.
So, how does exercise actually lower your cancer risk? First, it helps you maintain a healthy weight. Exercise helps your body regulate hormone levels, as some hormones increase cancer risk. Exercise also speeds digestion, reducing time that potentially harmful substances are in the colon.
While we talk about the need to get moderate or vigorous activity, it is also so important to limit extended periods of sitting. This also increases cancer risk, even if you exercise regularly. Get up and move for a couple of minutes during every hour you are awake, and more often if possible.
