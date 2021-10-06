Two Atchison Housing Authority associates, Executive Director Sheryl Swendson and Maintenance Supervisor Dave Randall were recently awarded high honors from a field of peer candidates from within a seven-state regional organization.
Swendson is recipient of the 2021 Charles L. Farris Award, given annually to a person who has shown a personal commitment to the future of housing and redevelopment; and active member of the Southwest National Association Housing and Redevelopment Officials and who has served at all three levels of service that includes State Chapter, SouthWest Regional Chapter, comprised of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, and the National Chapter. The award is named in honor of Farris who is affectionately known throughout the industry as “Mr. Urban Renewal.”
Randall was awarded the Kansas NAHRO Special Achievement Award for accomplishments by employees below the management level to recognize out of the ordinary accomplishments in maintenance, operations, the provision of special services or heroism.
Swendson began her career with the Atchison Housing Authority in 1988 as an office clerk, and became deputy director in 1995 and has served as the executive director since 2000. Since 1992, she has served on many NAHRO committees for housing, awards, legislative, resident services and ad hoc committees among others within the state. Swendson has served as president of Kansas NAHRO from 2003-05. Swendson also serves as executive director of the Boys and Girls Club that serves more than 60 youth within the Atchison area providing mentoring healthy snacks, activities and life skills in a housing authority-owned building. Swendson community involvement also includes United Way, Habitat for Humanity, the In-Fill Housing Program, and Chamber of Commerce.
Announcements and presentation of the awards was in late summer.
