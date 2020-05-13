Atchison Hospital Auxiliary members are beckoning all healthy potential blood donors to come to the Atchison Community Blood Drive that is coming soon along with ice cream treats.
The upcoming blood drive event, scheduled from 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26 will come with a few changes from the Auxiliary’s previous endeavors.
Auxiliary Member Virginia Voelker said due to pandemic the blood donations will be by appointment only so that there will not be lines of people crowded together. Another change is the community blood drive’s move to the Atchison’s Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, located at 819 Commercial St.
This was done to have more room to spread the tables out between the donors, Voelker said.
Another new twist is that all registered donors will be given certificates for a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream.
Blood is needed now, Voelker said. For additional information or to make an appointment, contact Voelker at 913-426-6281 or virginavoelker38@gmail.com. The Auxiliary’s last blood drive was March 20 at the First Baptist Church. Voelker said the group regularly sponsors blood drive in 8-week cycles. The donated blood serves the need within community hospitals within the region including Atchison Hospital and nearby areas.
Chelsey Smith, of the Community Blood Center in Kansas City, communicated by email to the Globe that to donate blood it only takes about an hour. Smith emphasized the blood collection sites are frequently disinfected and pre-cautions are taken to prevent any person to person spread of diseases including the COVID-19. Per regular protocol persons are ineligible to donate if they are experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms.
In effort to protect staff, healthy donors and the community blood supplies, individuals are instructed not to attend if they are experience symptoms of COVID-19 that includes chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or have had close contact with someone diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19 within the last 14 days or until 14 days after the illness is resolved.
More information is available at savealifenow.org/coronavirus.
Community blood drives such as the Auxiliary’s accounts for a about 70 percent of the region’s blood supplies. However, all community blood drives were cancelled for the latter part of March, April and early May due to the pandemic. Current blood supply levels are dangerously low to safely maintain a seven-day inventory of all blood types.
