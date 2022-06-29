HUTCHINSON -- The 2022 Kansas Junior Angus Association Preview Show Angus exhibitors led 117 entries June 5 in Hutchinson, Kan. Chad Oates, Rising Star, Texas, evaluated the entries before naming champions.
Reserve Grand Champion Steer, Bar S Liberty 1273 won reserve grand champion steer at the 2022 Kansas Junior Angus Association Preview Show, June 5 in Hutchinson. James Hoffman, Effingham, owns the June 2021 son of Bar S Liberty 7503.
