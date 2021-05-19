Every year Brown County Historical Society anxiously awaits the arrival of the one-room schoolhouse program. The one-room schoolhouse program aims to enable students to participate in a class that uses similar methods and an environment of learning seen in early 1900 rural one-room schoolhouses. Teachers and students will start the day with a short walk to the schoolhouse traveling back in time where they meet Miss. Benson, the schoolmarm. Students add to the historical experience by wearing clothing items similar to what students would have worn during this period. Eric Oldham collaborated with his mother-in-law to create the dresses and vests worn by the students.
Eric Oldham designed the program and created lesson plans allowing students and the entire class to recreate a typical day at school in the early 1900s. The students will participate in tasks using textbooks and materials similar to that which students from the rural one-room schoolhouses would have used. Students will try their hand at using slates and slate pencils for some lessons, and for other tasks, they will use a copybook similar to students in the 1900's. The copybook is a souvenir for the students to share their experiences of the one-room classroom. The copybook can also serve as a project for the students before the trip to the one-room schoolhouse. The students will be doing actual classwork to meet current standards in a historical setting. The program is aligned with the Kansas State Board of Education Standards.
If your school is interested in the one-room schoolhouse program, please do not hesitate to reach out to us and advise that you would like to be on the 2022 schedule for One Room Schoolhouse or that you would like more information on the program. The program is designed to be a field trip experience accessible to any school that wants to attend. Please contact us at 611 Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434 or by phone at 785-742-3330, or by email at bchsdirect@gmail.com. As always, there is so much more to every story. Find it, be sure to reach out, and let me know what you discover! #HistoryMysteries
