A 30-year-old Atchison mother was taken to Amberwell Health for treatment of a suspected minor injury Tuesday she suffered as the result of a collision along the western outskirts of Atchison.
Cierra Cummings was listed as the driver of a 2015 Ford Explorer, her 3-year-old daughter, Brooklyn was a passenger who escaped injury, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported in an Online Crash Log report.
The accident occurred about 3 p.m. June 1 about .5 miles west of Atchison along U.S. 73 Highway near milepost 56.
KHP reported Cummings was westbound along the highway as a 2012 Acura driven by 73-year-old David Phelan, of Atchison, exited a private drive and failed to yield to the Cummings vehicle. Cummings struck Thelan’s vehicle along the driver’s side.
Thelan and a passenger in his vehicle, Valle Ross were not injured.
All three adults were wearing their seat belts, and the child was buckled into her car seat, KHP reported.
The Cummings vehicle was towed away from the accident scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.