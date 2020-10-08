Outskirts Press recently released the book entitled “The Upside of Suffering” by Mary Louise Henning of Atchison.
Her first book “Women in the 21st Century Church” was released in 2015. Both books are available on Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com and other book retail outlets.
Henning is a seasoned women’s ministry event teacher/speaker and has traveled throughout Kansas, Missouri and Georgia to participate in teaching/speaking events.
Henning is a native of South Georgia. She and her husband, Daryl resided in Leavenworth for 19 years before relocating to Atchison over two years ago. She is actively involved at Riverbend Bible Church where she teaches a high school girls Sunday school class and a women’s Bible study.
