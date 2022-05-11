DALLAS, TEXAS -- About 6,000 students, advisors and guests participated in Business Professionals of America’s 56th National Leadership Conference. Activities included general sessions with keynote speakers, business meetings, leadership workshops, contests, election of national officers, and tours of Dallas’ sights and attractions. The highlight of the conference was the presentation of the awards to the winners of the national contests.
Highland Community College Technical Center’s instructor Carrie Miller and students Korin Kimmi, Effingham, Sara Bergman, Potter, Delaney Bata and Ciera Bass, both of Atchison, and Mary Gage, Hiawatha, of the Business Technology Program, participated in the 2022 National Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America May 4-8 in Dallas, TX.
Bass, and Gage participated in the Administrative Support Team, and placed first. Bass received second-place in Intermediate Word Processing and Basic Office Systems & Procedures. Kimmi earned second-place in Fundamental Desktop Publishing and a top 10 finish in Administrative Support Concepts. Bergman placed in the top 10 for Interview Skills and Prepared Speech. Bata placed in the top 10 for Business Law & Ethics.
Business Professionals of America is the leading Career Technical Student Organization for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology and other related career fields. BPA provides members with opportunities for growth through education, competition, community service and personal development. The organization has more than 35,000 members in 1,600 chapters across 25 states and Puerto Rico and an international presence in China, Haiti, and Peru. Visit us at http://www.bpa.org.
