Hays – Lang Diesel Inc. invites all Kansas-based 4-H groups to showcase their club and submit a video entry in the sixth annual LDI 4-H Video Contest.
The video with the most fan votes when the contest ends will win a grand prize consisting of a $1,000 donation to their 4-H club and dinner on LDI for the whole 4-H group.
Videos must be no longer than one and a half minutes and creatively describe why the group deserves to win the contest and what they would do with the donation. If your club has won the LDI 4-H Video contest in the past, you are ineligible to win again.
Videos can be submitted from April 1 through April 30 on the Lang Diesel Inc. Facebook page. Voting runs for one week only- May 1st through May 8th and each Facebook user is limited to one vote per contest.
Last year the Atchison Shamrocks 4-H Club won the LDI 4-H video contest. The 4-H’ers video featured pictures of the different skills their members had developed through 4-H as well as many of the activities they were involved in. The 4-H club members were committed to giving back to their community through the grant program. The $1,000 donation was used for a service project sprucing up the landscaping and adding color and beauty to local nursing homes and purchasing supplies for the Atchison Humane Society.
LDI’s 4-H Video Contest is an example of LDI’s commitment to serving Kansas through its full-service dealerships, product support and a “doing what it takes” attitude to provide customers with the best quality products, parts, and service.
“4-H programs make a positive impact on young people and provide them leadership opportunities and experiences they will remember their whole life,” stated Shelly Macumber, Marketing Director at LDI. “It’s important to us at LDI to give back to the communities across Kansas in which we live and work, and we are thrilled to support our future leaders.”
For more information on the LDI 4-H Video Contest, visit the Lang Diesel Inc. Facebook page or stop by one of the 10 dealerships located throughout Kansas.
The winning 4-H group will be presented with a $1,000 check signed from LDI following the contest’s completion, and the winning video will be posted to the LDI Facebook page.
