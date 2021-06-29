Greg Appel recently joined the Colonial Reality Inc. team, Sharon Locke, owner and broker of Colonial Realty Inc. announced and welcomed Appel aboard along the rest of the Colonial Realty team members.
Appel and his wife Stacie are working together as the Appel Group.
Greg graduated from AHS in 1993, and then he moved to Florida for a brief period before making his way back to the Atchison area. Greg has always had a passion for real estate and previously sat on the board of zoning appeals in Atchison. He was working toward becoming a real estate agent when he and his wife Stacie had triplet daughters. Putting his real estate dreams aside, Greg’s path turned and put him in the blue-collar working world of being a Machinist. Greg and Stacie moved from Nortonville back to Atchison in 2004 where they currently reside. Greg currently serves as the general manager of a manufacturing facility in Riverside.
Now that Greg and Stacie’s five daughters are grown, they have plenty of time for real estate.
Greg enjoys hunting and fishing in his downtime. Greg will put his business knowledge and excel in the real estate industry. The Appel Group brings plenty of experience and knowledge to their clients. Greg and Stacie look forward to helping Residential, Commercial and Land clients have smooth transactions whether buying or selling.
“We are excited to have Greg as a part of the Colonial Realty Inc. team,” Locke said in a press release.
