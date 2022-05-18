It is open season for rubber duck as they are about to align this coming weekend along the Missouri River for the annual fundraising event to benefit the Atchison Area Salvation Army.
The Great Salvation Army Duck Race will be Saturday, May 21 along the Riverfront in Atchison. Other event highlights include a car, truck and jeep show and a corn-hole tournament. The popular event starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m.
Coordinator Kim Bottorff, of the Salvation Army/Red Shield Center in Atchison, said the fun event serves as the only annual fundraiser to support the local endeavors. The services provided include assistance for families and individuals in emergency situations like homelessness, and displacement circumstances. The emergency services include help with rent, utilities, medications and some other necessities.
A priority for the agency is feeding families and individuals, the hunger relief s supported through numerous food giveaways by offering a full service food pantry to the entire Atchison Community by partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank, Feeding American, Bottorff communicated in a press release.
“Every year, we also assist local families in need with food and gifts to make sure that every child, every household, every senior, every person in our community has a special and loving holiday,” Bottorff said.
