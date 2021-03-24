Gran Villas of Atchison has qualified for a Pinnacle Customer Experience Award after costumers were interviewed by Pinnacle Quality Insight and gave the Medicalodge assisted living center glowing reviews.
The qualities costumers said Gran Villas had are Personal Care, Quality of Food, Move-in Process, Transportation Needs, Safety and Security, Recommend to Others and Overall Customer Experience.
This award is given to care who achieved best-in-class customer satisfaction standards within peer group.
