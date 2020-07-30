The Golden Grads Organization have announced a cancellation of an upcoming event.
The Golden Grads Organization is a non-profit group for Atchison High School graduates who graduated more than 50 years ago. The Golden Grads have met the first Friday of October for the past 14 years with last year's attendance drawing graduates from all over with 500 in attendance.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event for this fall has been canceled, but a big celebration is being planned for the first Friday of October 2021.
