From time to time, I've been getting questions about gluten-free foods and baking. So I thought this was a timely topic for this time of year. Holidays can be a rough time for folks who can't tolerate gluten. Many people enjoy sharing their love of baking during the holidays, and gluten-free eaters can feel left out. However, while gluten contributes essential properties to baked goods, there is a wide variety of gluten-free flours, starches, and baking aids that can be used to produce high-quality products.
Although there are many pre-made gluten-free products available for purchase, gluten-items are not very shelf-stable. They require many preservatives, which can affect the taste, nutrition, and price. Fortunately, made-from-scratch gluten-free items can be very delicious. Usually, the most challenging thing about gluten-free baking is replacing the all-purpose flour ingredient. In many grocers' health food departments, gluten-free baking is readily available for purchase. Bakers can also mix a gluten-free flour blend to substitute for all-purpose flour. Recipes for gluten-free flour may require the purchase of specialty items, but because they take only a small amount of each to blend, these ingredients can last a long time.
It's essential to be aware that gluten may be hiding in other products besides baked goods. Read the label carefully and contact the manufacturer if you are unsure about a food product's gluten status. The FDA requires all foods containing significant allergens to be labeled, but keep in mind that other gluten-containing grains, like barley and rye, are not required to be labeled. So, "wheat-free" is not necessarily the same as "gluten-free."
With a little awareness, precaution, and experimentation this holiday season, even gluten-free eaters can "have their cake and eat it too." Just make sure you're using a gluten-free flour blend!
Gluten Free Flour Blend
1 ¼ cups brown rice flour
¾ cup sorghum flour
2/3 cup cornstarch
¼ cup potato starch
1 Tablespoon + 1 teaspoon potato flour
1 teaspoon xanthan gum
Combine all the ingredients and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Makes about 3 cups.
Flourless Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Ganache
Cake:
½ cup water
¾ cup sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
16 ounces bittersweet chocolate (about 2 ¾ cups chips or pieces)
1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter
6 eggs
1 teaspoon gluten-free vanilla extract
Chocolate Ganache:
¾ cup heavy cream
6 ounces semisweet chocolate, cut into small pieces (about 1 cup chips/pieces)
1. To make the cake: Preheat the oven to 300⸰F. Grease a 10-inch springform pan.
2. In a medium saucepan, stir together the water, sugar, and salt. Add the chocolate and butter and set over medium-low heat, stirring until the chocolate and butter are completely melted.
3. Whisk the eggs in a separate bowl. Slowly mix the chocolate mixture into the eggs, constantly mixing until well blended.
4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 45 minutes, or until it is almost set. Let cool completely.
5. Remove the outside ring of the springform pan and refrigerate the cake until chilled. (Leave the base of the springform pan beneath the cake.)
6. To make the ganache: Heat the heavy cream in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Remove from the heat and whisk in the chocolate, stirring until the chocolate is completely melted and the ganache is shiny and smooth.
7. Keeping it on the springform pan base, place the chilled cake on a wire rack with waxed paper underneath. Pour the ganache over the cake and spread to cover, allowing any excess to drip off onto the wax paper. Place the cake (and base) on a serving plate. For food safety, be sure to refrigerate leftovers and not let the cake sit out for more than 2 hours. The food safety concern here is the dairy product in the ganache.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.