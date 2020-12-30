As we enter the new year, the sisters at the Mount wish you and your loved ones all the best in 2021. We hope this will be a year that will see many kinds of healing: in physical health and safety, social and economic healing, healing of our minds and souls after we have all been through so much that was unexpected and difficult in 2020.
Since we are still in the Christmas season, I continue to think about the meaning of Christ’s birth. Recently as I read one of the scripture passages for Christmas, I was struck by the part of the Christmas story that tells about how the angels sang when Jesus was born. I was trying to imagine those angels and I was wondering about how many angels there were … like just a few, hundreds, thousands? And did they have a bell choir like we have here on Christmas? How many angels did it take to sing that great “Gloria?” I wonder what it took for the angels to get that incredible message across when God came to earth in the birth of Jesus.
But I was really thinking about Jesus coming to earth, coming as a tiny baby. What do you think when you think of a tiny baby ... maybe weighed 7.8 lbs. or so? So little, so vulnerable ... born into a nobody family. His family was not of great importance. He was not born into the family of kings, the family of a senator, the family of a president or a family that owns a huge computer company.
His was a little nobody family, and the people who came to the stable to visit the baby were no better. Shepherds came from the nearby fields and they probably smelled like their sheep. That was the presence of God. To think that this is the way that God chose to appear on earth!
In so many of our Christmas prayers, readings, and carols, we refer to Jesus as the Hero Savior, Prince of Peace, Mighty God, but in reality he started out as this tiny baby. St. Augustine writes: “O manifest weakness, o wonderful humility, in which all greatness of God is hidden.” We received a Christmas greeting that included a note from Sister Maoro Sye, a South Korean Benedictine prioress, who said: “Since God became a weak and dependent child, we can encounter Him and His greatness in our own weakness and brokenness, in all the insecurity and uncertainty we experience.”
That is the gift of God that we have received, the gift of a God who chooses to come and be like us. I think of this coming as the great prototype for how God wants to relate to each one of us. God comes to be one of us in our human condition of weakness and vulnerability, not as a power figure, not as an authority, but to be in a personal relationship. God comes saying, “I want to be one of you. I come to meet you face to face, as a brother or sister. I come to be with you just as you are.” What a tenderness of God this is! This is a God who wants to be with us even in our nothingness and to share that experience of nothingness. Our loving God becomes like us just to be with us. My image of this is that, with the birth of God’s son Jesus, it is as if God’s feet kissed the earth. May you feel this nearness of God in all that life brings you in this new year.
