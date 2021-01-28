Every one of us has a personal call from God. The call is a call to relationship with God, a call to transformation. As Father Pedro Arrupe, who was the Spanish head of the Jesuit order, put it: “It is an invitation to our souls, a mysterious voice reverberating within, a tug on our hearts that can neither be ignored nor denied. It contains, by definition, the purest message and promise of essential freedom. It touches us at the center of our awareness. When such a call occurs, and we hear it – really hear it – our shift is to a higher consciousness.”
Think about the call from Jesus to his first disciples. The call comes not once but, often, it comes again and again. Look at Peter, he got the call when he was sitting in his boat fishing; he got the call when Jesus told him, “Get behind me.” He got it again when he cut off the ear of the guard in the garden, and again when he was standing around that fire and denied Jesus three times. Our call comes again and again, and it centers around that relationship. We don’t know how it looks or how it is going to come. As writer Sue Monk Kidd says, “We seem to think that God speaks by seconding the ideas we’ve already adopted, but God nearly always catches us by surprise. If it is God’s Spirit blowing, someone ends up having feathers ruffled in an unforeseen way. God tends to confound, astonish, and flabbergast.”
As I thought about this, I thought about a call that came to me. But as I tell this, think about the calls that have come to you for a relationship with God. Some years ago, I went to a session at a meeting I was attending, and I don’t remember the title of the session or everything that was said. But I remember the call. It was to work with refugees who had been victims of war and torture. So I “put it in my pocket” and continued my job. After it ended, I was supposed to take some time off, but instead I remembered that call and just knew I had to do it. I found a center for survivors of war and torture. I got a chance to work there and it was a transforming experience. The call wasn’t about just working with refugees. It was about a transforming experience for me as a human being. I know that there are other ways, but as I listened to the Muslim refugees from Bosnia, where they were being massacred by the Christian Serbs, over and over, it agonized me. For example, one woman talked about being on the road and running away as they were all doing to escape the massacre. She and her husband had made it a little way out of town. Her husband was very sick, so she was holding him at the side of the road. A soldier came by and asked, “Why aren’t you running like the rest of them?” And she answered, “Because my husband is very sick.” And the soldier said, “Well I can fix that.” And shot him in the head. Stories like that challenged my very soul. How could God allow this to happen? It took about 5 our 6 months before I was able to accept God’s presence, and I learned that God is God and I’m not. That’s the kind of call that transforms the relationship. That’s the repenting I needed to do and believe in the Gospel. That’s where the Kingdom of God is truly at hand. That’s the call we all have to always find our place in relationship to God.
