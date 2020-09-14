Girl Scouts in the Atchison area are going strong. Girl Scouts continue to help in their communities, plan fun events, and offer virtual experiences.
All girls, current Girl Scouts of all ages and those interested in scouting, are invited to visit the International Forest of Friendship on Saturday, noon – 2:00 p.m. to experience some STEM activities and enjoy being outdoors. Finger flyers, catapults, and scavenger hunts are among the activities. All materials for these activities will be prepackaged. Wear a mask and practice social distancing. This free event will be followed by a registration event at Warnock Lake’s Shelter #1, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. for girls who have not yet registered for this new year in scouting.
The annual membership for Girl Scouts is $25 and includes the following benefits:
• Become a member of the largest leadership organization for girls.
• Access to 150-plus community partner activities that can be done individually, as a family, and with new Girl Scout friends.
• At least one monthly, virtual badge or patch program experiences that can be done at home.
• Opportunity to join a troop and make new friends with other girls at her school and in the community.
Girl Scouts is for every girl in grades kindergarten through 12th-grade. Girls learn new skills in four-program focus areas: STEAM/STEM, Entrepreneurship, Civic Engagement/Life Sills, and Outdoor Experiences.
If you have questions about these Girl Scout activities or registration, contact Diane at 913-426-3923 or dianeliebsch@gmail.com.
