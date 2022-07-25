Girl Scouts

Atchison Girl Scouts enjoy many activities throughout the school year. Troops are forming in September, potential scouts and their families are welcome to learn more about the organization during a scheduled event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Camp Meadowlark, 7315 Phillips Road, just off U.S. Highway 59 along the outskirts of Atchison. 

 Submitted photo

Girls are welcome to come see what scouting is all about.

Interested girls are invited to a Girl Scout Carnival that is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Camp Meadowlark.

