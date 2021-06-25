OVERLAND PARK – Bank of Blue Valley, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. recently announced that Brent Giles has been named President and CEO, effective Thursday, July 1.
Giles will also serve on the bank’s Board of Directors.
Morill & Janes Bank with branches in Atchison, Hiawatha and Sabetha is a division of Bank of Blue Valley since a merger in 2019.
“We are fortunate and excited to have Brent Giles lead Bank of Blue Valley,” said Bob Regnier, Vice Chairman of the Board at Bank of Blue Valley. “Brent has over 30 years of banking experience helping commercial businesses succeed as well as serving as a key leader in the Kansas City market. As a local bank with local decision-making, helping drive growth and contributing to the vitality of our community is essential.”
Giles is an exceptional banking executive who brings more than 30 years’ experience in commercial and consumer banking, strategic leadership, team building and delivering client satisfaction. He most recently was the President and CEO at Wisconsin Bank and Trust, another subsidiary of HTLF. Prior to this role, Giles held the positions of Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Liberty Bancorp, Inc. and BankLiberty, both headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Giles holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Missouri. “Bank of Blue Valley is a great bank with a tremendous story of growth and commitment to the community through the years,” Giles stated. “I am excited to help lead Bank of Blue Valley as we continue to build upon that story and help grow both the Kansas City community and Northeast Kansas communities that we serve.” Wendy Reynolds, current President of Bank of Blue Valley, will become HTLF’s, new Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, which is effective July 1. Reynolds brings a strong history of community service to this newly created role. She was recently recognized as a Kansas City Business Journal Women Who Mean Business honoree for her work in the industry and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.