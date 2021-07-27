DONIPHAN COUNTY – COVID-19 vaccines will now be made more accessible in Doniphan County to anyone interested in getting the vaccine. The Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health agency is providing the vaccine Monday through Friday at the Doniphan County Health Department. It is preferred that persons seeking vaccinations come to the walk-in clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday, but if this is not possible please call and we will set up an appointment that works for the individuals.
Health Department staff will also be providing free COVID-19 vaccine at the following sites: All three vaccines, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer – the only vaccine approved for the 12-to 17-year-olds, will be available as long as the supply lasts.
> Doniphan County 4-H Fair from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. Health officials will also be able to do COVID testing at the fair. As a reminder – Doniphan County Health Department staff also provides free testing Monday through Fridays by appointment only.
> Doniphan West school enrollment, Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Campus.
> Riverside School enrollment from 8:30 a.m. until noon, Thursday, Aug. 5th and Friday, Aug. 6th at the West Campus.
> Troy School enrollment between the hours 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12th in the band room.
The general public is invited to any of these off-site clinics so please come and get your COVID-19 vaccine. As of July 26, Doniphan County had 31 active cases compared to 14 active cases on July 19. Doniphan County’s positivity rate from July 18 through July 31 is 25.71percent.
A person is considered fully immunized two weeks after their booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and two weeks after the Johnson and Johnson is administered. This means that a person does not have to quarantine if exposed to a positive case of COVID as long as one is not symptomatic.
The following are some points to ponder:
• Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine after exposure, regardless of whether the exposure was a variant.
• Persons that are vaccinated should be at low risk for transmitting COVID-19. The majority of new cases in Doniphan County are unvaccinated individuals that have the Delta variant.
• All the current vaccines available in the U.S are proving to be effective against the known variants with only a slight decrease in effectiveness.
• Pfizer vaccine is around 96 percent effective against the wild type of Covid and studies show it is around 88 percent effective against known variants.
Please feel free to call the Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health if you have any questions at 785-985-3591 or email health@dpcountyks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.