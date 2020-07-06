“It takes three log houses to make a city in Kansas, but they begin calling it a city as soon as they have staked out the lots.”—Horace Greely.
Rita L.Noll donated her research on “The Early Settlements of Atchison County” that was published in book form to the Society to generate funds to be used to purchase and maintain old Atchison County newspapers and resource materials.
She began her book during the fall of 1980 as a senior research paper to receive her BA degree in History from Washburn University.
While the early history of city of Atchison was well documented, there was not much as to the founding and settlement of the other communities of Atchison County.
Her book is an interesting, factual narrative of how Atchison County began, life as it was and the history of our forefathers, many who came to settle and begin a new life.
The book and documents are housed in the Kansas Room at the Atchison Library, available to read there or to purchase from the Society on Tuesdays from the members.
Rita spent summers home from college probing graveyards and accumulating bits of information from the Effingham, Atchison, Benedictine and Washburn libraries.
Her book covers 42 settlements that were once started in Atchison County and an additional 13 other places not included because their locations could not be confirmed by a second source.
Her research will be published in the coming issues of the Atchison Globe this year. She wants everyone to know that it was written in 1980, 40 years ago, and more facts have surfaced since then.
After graduating from Washburn in 1981 with a degree in history and political science, she went to law school and received
a law degree in 1984.
Rita remarked that the ACKGS aids individuals searching their family history which she feels is more than the study of famous people and places, but rather the study of ordinary people like you and I and what they did and thought.
Rita has given permission to publish her research in the Atchison Globe.
As the writer of this column, I only strive to edit her written words for the public to learn from and enjoy. Again, I did not do this research.
As a member of the ACKGS, I join their belief in the idea we can better understand our present and gain insights into our future by reading about early settlements of Atchison County.
A final note: Information will be organized in the form of River Towns, Indian Settlements, Paper Towns and Communities, Trail Towns and Railroad Towns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.